Dunkin’ Donuts Returns as Sponsor of NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’

Dunkin’ Donuts is returning as a sponsor of America’s Got Talent, NBC and FremantleMedia North America said Tuesday.

Dunkin’ Donuts will have a multi-platform partnership that will feature on-air, digital and social integrations.

New elements of the sponsorship include a Facebook Live series and cobranded ads that invite viewers to go to Snapchat to see additional content from acts that wasn't included in the broadcast.

Replicas of the cups used by judges on the show will also be sold in participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants.

“America’s Got Talent continues to be summer’s top program and attracts massive, co-viewing audiences at scale,” said Mark Marshall, executive VP of the Entertainment Sales Group at NBCUniversal. “Dunkin’ Donuts is a valued partner as we continue to create innovative content that reaches consumers at every touch point.”

Returning elements of the sponsorship includes the Dunkin’ Lounge segment with contestant interviews that air during results shows and on NBC.com. There will also be Dunkin’ Saves, which let viewers keep their favorite acts from getting eliminated.

“Dunkin’ Donuts coffee is recognized for helping Americans make the most of their day, and we are thrilled to once again bring that positive energy to America’s Got Talent, the number one summer show,” said Nick Dunham, director of media at Dunkin’ Donuts. “We look forward to keeping America’s Got Talent personalities running on Dunkin’ throughout Season 12, and delivering innovative, engaging content and exclusive behind-the-scenes access to fans all summer long.”

America’s Got Talent features creator and judge Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Tyra Banks.

“America’s Got Talent has had a unique ongoing partnership with Dunkin’ for the past several seasons,” said Erica Gadecki, VP of brand partnerships at FremantleMedia North America. “It’s great to see how our companies continue to evolve and create partnership activations that provide interactive experiences for our fans, allowing them to further enjoy the AGT brand.”