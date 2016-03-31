‘Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson Joins Fox News Channel As Contributor

Fox News Radio will launch a weekly podcast hosted by Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson starting April 4th. Robertson will also be a Fox News contributor.

The podcast, running around 45 minutes, will focus on faith and family along with occasional celebrity guest interviews. It will sell for $1.99, or $4.99 per month. Fox News Radio will release three episodes, including an interview with Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson, at launch.

Besides being CEO of Duck Commander, which sells duck-hunting merchandise, Robertson is an executive producer on A&E’s Duck Dynasty and The Outdoor Channel’s Buck Commander. He has also co-written the book The Duck Commander Family with his wife Korie.