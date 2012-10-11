‘Duck Dynasty' Returns to Series High 3.8 Million Viewers

A&E's Duck Dynasty saw series high ratings for its second season premiere, averaging 3.8 million total viewers for back-to-back episodes on Wednesday night.

Duck drew 2.4 million viewers in the adults 25-54 demo and 2.3 million adults 18-49. Versus its season one average, the season premiere was up 111% in total viewers, 118% in adults 25-54 and 109% among adults 18-49.

The series also grew in viewers throughout the hour, with the 10 p.m. premiere drawing 3.7 million total viewers and 3.9 million viewers for the 10:30 p.m. episode. Compared to its first season finale last May, the total audience was up 46%.