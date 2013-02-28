'Duck Dynasty' Returns to Record 8.6 Million Viewers

The third season premiere of A&E's Duck Dynasty averaged

8.6 million total viewers on Wednesday at 10 p.m. according to Nielsen, making

it the network's most-watched telecast ever.

Two back-to-back episodes at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. also

broke A&E records in key demos, averaging 5 million adults 18-49 and 4.9

million adults 25-54. The 10 p.m. episode was the top telecast on TV among adults 18-49 on Wednesday, beating broadcast entries like American Idol and Modern Family.

Compared to Duck's second season premiere last October,

the episodes grew 132% in total viewers, 117% in adults 25-54 and 127% in

adults 18-49.

The series is produced by Gurney Productions.