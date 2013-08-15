'Duck Dynasty' Returns to Record 11.8 Million Viewers

The duck call is still strong: The fourth season premiere of

A&E's Duck Dynasty drew a record 11.8

million total viewers to its one-hour episode on Wednesday at 10 p.m.

That makes it the top nonfiction series telecast in cable history

in both total viewer and adults 25-54, with 6.3 demo viewers tuning in,

according to Nielsen. The premiere was also watched by 6.3 million adults 18-49

and 3 million adults 18-34, setting network bests for A&E in all key demos.

Compared to its season three premiere, Wednesday night's Duck Dynasty telecast grew 37% in total

viewers, 29% among adults 25-54 and 26% among adults 18-49.

Its previous series high was 9.6 million viewers for the

season three finale in April.

The record ratings come on the heels of the cast concluding

lengthy salary renegotiations, with the Robertson clan reportedly earning

increases of four times what they were previously making and signing on for

additional seasons of the show.