'Duck Dynasty' Finale Sets Ratings Record for A&E

The season finale of A&E's Duck Dynasty drew a record-breaking 6.5 million viewers Wednesday

night, becoming the network's most-watched telecast ever.

The one-hour episode

also drew A&E's biggest audiences ever among all key demos, averaging 3.9

million adults 18-49, 3.8 million adults 25-54 and 2 million adults 18-34.

Duck Dynasty,

which is up more than 100% in all demos over its first season average, was the

top-rated primetime show on cable or broadcast on Wednesday among adults 18-49

and 18-34.

The series will return with new episodes in early 2013.