'Duck Dynasty' Finale Sets Ratings Record for A&E
The season finale of A&E's Duck Dynasty drew a record-breaking 6.5 million viewers Wednesday
night, becoming the network's most-watched telecast ever.
The one-hour episode
also drew A&E's biggest audiences ever among all key demos, averaging 3.9
million adults 18-49, 3.8 million adults 25-54 and 2 million adults 18-34.
Duck Dynasty,
which is up more than 100% in all demos over its first season average, was the
top-rated primetime show on cable or broadcast on Wednesday among adults 18-49
and 18-34.
The series will return with new episodes in early 2013.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.