'Duck Dynasty' Finale Sets A&E Ratings Record

The hour-long season three finale of A&E's Duck Dynasty brought in 9.6 million

viewers on Wednesday night at 10 p.m., a record for the network. That was up

from 8.6 million viewers who watched the season premiere and 6.5 million

viewers who tuned in to last season's finale.

The telecast received 34% more viewers than American Idol, the night's highest-rated

broadcast show. The episode also inspired the most social media activity of any

show that night, according to Bluefin Labs and Trendrr.tv.

The third season of the series averaged 8.4

million viewers, up 95% from last season, making it cable's most-watched

non-fiction series.