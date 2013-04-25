'Duck Dynasty' Finale Sets A&E Ratings Record
The hour-long season three finale of A&E's Duck Dynasty brought in 9.6 million
viewers on Wednesday night at 10 p.m., a record for the network. That was up
from 8.6 million viewers who watched the season premiere and 6.5 million
viewers who tuned in to last season's finale.
The telecast received 34% more viewers than American Idol, the night's highest-rated
broadcast show. The episode also inspired the most social media activity of any
show that night, according to Bluefin Labs and Trendrr.tv.
The third season of the series averaged 8.4
million viewers, up 95% from last season, making it cable's most-watched
non-fiction series.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.