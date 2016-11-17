'Duck Dynasty' Ending 5-Year Run on A&E

Duck Dynasty, the most-watched non-fiction show in cable TV history, is going off the air in April.

A&E said the decision to cancel the show was a joint decision with the Robertson family, who earned millions making duck calls and hunting equipment in Louisiana.

At its peak during its fourth season in 2013, Duck Dynasty averaged 9.16 million viewers. Later that year, family patriarch Phil Robertson gave an interview that included controversial comments condemning homosexuality.

A&E suspended Robertson from the show, saying it was “extremely disappointed” by the remarks.

The next season, the show’s viewership dropped to an average of 6.51 and continued to slide. Duck Dynasty, however, remains the top series on A&E among total viewers.

A&E said the network and the family wanted to give fans a long farewell with one last season, followed by a series of holiday specials.

The current season debuted Wednesday night and will run through Jan 18 before taking a break. It returns March 1 and will conclude April 12.