Dubrow Named EP of HLN's 'Dr. Drew' Show

Burt Dubrow will be executive producer of the new Dr. Drew show on

HLN premiering March 28, the network announced Tuesday.

He will be based in Los Angeles, and will take the lead in

staffing the rest of the show's team, according to the memo from HLN

programming chief Bill Galvin.

Dubrow has previously held EP roles with Discovery, MTV, GSN and

ABC, among others, and is known for launching daily talk show hosts Jerry

Springer and Sally Jessy Raphael.