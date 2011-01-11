Dubrow Named EP of HLN's 'Dr. Drew' Show
Burt Dubrow will be executive producer of the new Dr. Drew show on
HLN premiering March 28, the network announced Tuesday.
He will be based in Los Angeles, and will take the lead in
staffing the rest of the show's team, according to the memo from HLN
programming chief Bill Galvin.
Dubrow has previously held EP roles with Discovery, MTV, GSN and
ABC, among others, and is known for launching daily talk show hosts Jerry
Springer and Sally Jessy Raphael.
