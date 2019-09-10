‘Dublin Murders’ Starts on Starz Nov. 10

Starz premieres thriller series Dublin Murders Nov. 10. There are eight episodes. Adapted from Tana French’s Dublin Murder Squad series of novels, Dublin Murders is a psychological thriller created by Sarah Phelps, who executive produces alongside Euston Films’ Kate Harwood and Noemi Spanos, as well as Element Pictures’ Ed Guiney, Veritas Entertainment’s Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen, and Saul Dibb, who is lead director.

Set during the height of the Celtic Tiger financial boom of the ‘90s and Aughts, Dublin Murders focuses on two murder investigations led by detectives Rob Reilly (played by Killian Scott) and Cassie Maddox (Sarah Greene). The victims are seemingly unrelated, but they are knitted together by shared themes.

Dublin Murders makes its world premiere as part of the Content Canada festival in Toronto Sept. 10.

Starz is part of Lionsgate.