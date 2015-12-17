DreamWorks Relaunches as Amblin Partners

DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, Reliance Group and Entertainment One (eOne) jointly announced the formation of Amblin Partners, a new film, television and digital content company. Amblin Partners will be led by CEO Michael Wright and president and COO Jeff Small.

Amblin Television will become a division of Amblin Partners and will continue to be run by copresidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank. They join producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and president of production Holly Bario on the film side to complete Amblin Partners’ senior management team.

Amblin TV's projects include The Americans on FX, Minority Report on Fox, Public Morals on TNT and Under the Dome, which aired on Fox.

Participant Media will remain a separate company that continues to independently develop, produce and finance projects. Participant owns the cable channel Pivot, which aims to air socially conscious content.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jeff Skoll, Participant Media, and to continue our prolific relationship,” said Steven Spielberg, cofounder of DreamWorks. "We are of like minds, as our many collaborations have illustrated, with a mutual commitment to quality, premium entertainment and global vision.”

Spielberg continued, “We are honored to continue our long-term association with our dear friend, Anil Ambani and his team at Reliance. We have had the opportunity to develop and produce wonderful films thanks to their ongoing support.”

Through this new partnership, eOne extends its collaboration into television production and distribution and expands its film distribution relationship. “We are also grateful to Darren Throop and his team at Entertainment One for their contribution to Amblin Partners,” added Spielberg. “We look forward to expanding our relationship.”

The DreamWorks brand will live on through DreamWorks Animation, whose TV series include Netflix's Mr. Peabody & Sherman.