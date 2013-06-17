DreamWorks Animation to Create TV Shows for Netflix

Netflix has inked a multiyear deal with DreamWorks Animation

to premiere its slate of new original TV series, the company announced Monday.

The first series are expected to begin airing in 2014.





The deal, which Netflix says is the largest for original

content in its history (over 300 new hours), will give members in the U.S.,

Canada, Latin America and Europe access to series based on the studio's

franchises like Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda and How to Train

Your Dragon. It marks the first time DreamWorks' characters will be

available as a branded collection of shows on TV.





"DreamWorks Animation is a valued partner in our global

efforts to provide families the most engaging stories delivered however,

whenever and wherever they want," said Netflix chief content officer Ted

Sarandos. "This deal represents a major expansion of what's already a

phenomenal relationship, allowing us to bring beloved DreamWorks characters to

the 40 countries where Netflix operates and setting the stage for us to

innovate together as we expand into new markets."





Monday's deal follows an agreement between

Netflix and DreamWorks lastFebruary for its first original series for kids based on the upcoming film Turbo,

to premiere in December. The studio's animated feature films will be available

on the service beginning next year.