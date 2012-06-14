DreamTeam Doc Nets NBA TV's Best Audience Ever

NBA TV's

documentary, The Dream Team, gave the network its most-watched telecast

ever on Wednesday evening, averaging 847,000 viewers, according to Nielsen.

The 90-minute documentary

chronicled the 1992 USA Men's Basketball team, which was the first to allow

NBA players to compete in international play. Nicknamed "The Dream Team," it is

widely considered to be the best team in the history of sports. The documentary

featured never-before-seen practice footage and interviews with all 12 of the

players.

NBA TV will re-air

The Dream Team Friday, Saturday and July 4-5.