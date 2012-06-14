DreamTeam Doc Nets NBA TV's Best Audience Ever
NBA TV's
documentary, The Dream Team, gave the network its most-watched telecast
ever on Wednesday evening, averaging 847,000 viewers, according to Nielsen.
The 90-minute documentary
chronicled the 1992 USA Men's Basketball team, which was the first to allow
NBA players to compete in international play. Nicknamed "The Dream Team," it is
widely considered to be the best team in the history of sports. The documentary
featured never-before-seen practice footage and interviews with all 12 of the
players.
NBA TV will re-air
The Dream Team Friday, Saturday and July 4-5.
