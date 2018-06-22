Drama ‘Timeless’ Done on NBC

NBC has cancelled drama Timeless after two seasons. The network did not comment, but executive producer Shawn Ryan shared the news on Twitter.

[embed]https://twitter.com/ShawnRyanTV/status/1010177395272237058[/embed]

The second season premiere of the time-travel show started March 11.

Timeless came from Ryan and Eric Kripke. It featured a scientist, played by Malcolm Barrett, a soldier, played by Matt Lanter, and a history professor, played by Abigail Spencer, setting out to prevent the destruction of the world.

NBC had cancelled Timeless in May 2017, but a strong reaction from fans of the show compelled the network to opt for a season two days later.

Published reports say NBC and Sony Pictures Television, which produces the series, may go for a movie that would be the series finale.