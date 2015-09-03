Drama 'Narcos' Gets Renewal on Netflix

The Netflix drama Narcos has picked up a second season renewal less than a week after its premiere. Netflix shared the news not with a press release but with a short video clip posted to Twitter. The tweet said, “Coming soon. #Narcos,” while the attached video showed an x-rayed briefcase with “Season 2” in it.

Netflix has confirmed that Adam Fierro is the season two showrunner and executive producer, with Jose Padilha and Eric Newman are also executive producing. The series is produced by Gaumont International Television.

Premiering Aug. 28, the 10-episode drama focuses on the Medellín drug cartel and the rise and fall of Colombian kingpin Pablo Escobar as he’s chased by American law enforcement agents.