'Drake & Josh' Movie Tops Cable For Week

Nickelodeon’s original movie, Merry Christmas Drake and Josh, which premiered December 5, drew in 8.1 million viewers (P2+), earning both the week’s number-one entertainment cable programming spot as well as the number one spot on broadcast and cable television amongst kids and tweens.



In addition, the two-hour telecast also became the most-watched live-action television movie with kids 2-11 and total number of viewers in Nickelodeon’s history, delivering triple-digit gains over last year.



A holiday themed comic adventure, Merry Christmas Drake and Josh features Drake & Josh cast members, Drake Bell and Josh Peck, along with iCarly’s Miranda Cosgrove and Jerry Trainor and a guest appearance by Henry Winkler.



The primetime movie is now also the number three telecast on cable with total number of viewers for the year of 2008.