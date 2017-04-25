Drake to Host 'NBA Awards on TNT'

Entertainer/hip-hop artist Drake will host the NBA Awards on TNT special airing June 26, the NBA and Turner announced Tuesday.

The first ever awards special will present awards for the league’s top performers including Most Valuable Player, Rookie Of The Year, Sixth Man Award, Defensive Player of The Year and Most Improved Player Of The Year, according to network officials.

The 2017 NBA Awards on TNT will also feature integrations with TNT's Inside the NBA studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, along with the league’s biggest stars, celebrity presenters and musical performances, said TNT.



