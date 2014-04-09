Drake to Host ESPY Awards

Recording artist Drake will host this year’s ESPY Awards, it was announced Wednesday.

The annual sports awards show will air live on ESPN July 16 from the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles at 9 p.m. ET. Mad Men’s Jon Hamm hosted last year.

“Drake is an unbelievably talented entertainer who truly has a passion for sports. We are thrilled to have him to host this year’s show,” said Connor Schell, VP, ESPN Films and Original Entertainment, who oversees the ESPYs.

Drake is the Global Ambassador on the executive committee for the Toronto Raptors.