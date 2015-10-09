DraftKings Resumes Running Ads on ESPN

About a day after pulling its advertising on ESPN, DraftKings’ spots returned to the sports network.

ESPN also resumed airing content sponsored by the daily fantasy sports site during its news and information programming.

The fast-growing daily fantasy business briefly came to a halt after a New York times report that employees of the site were making bets based on non-public information. One DraftKings staffer reportedly won $350,000 playing on rival site FanDuel.

The New York Attorney General launched an inquiry into the daily fantasy sports site.

ESPN had no comment on the return of fantasy sports advertising.

Fantasy sites have quickly become big ad spenders. As of the end of September, DraftKings had spent $122 million on advertising and FanDuel had spent $60 million, according to iSpotTV.com.