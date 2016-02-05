DraftKings Expands With U.K. Market

DraftKings, one of the big daily fantasy sports sites, said it is launching in the U.K. market.

Daily fantasy sports exploded into a big business in the U.S. last year, but came under pressure as state law enforcement officials began to question whether or not the business was an illegal gambling enterprise.

The sites spent big money on TV advertising—about $300 million over three years—although the spending has slowed to a trickle lately.

DraftKings offers contests in 11 major sports including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, NBA, NFL, NHL, Major League Soccer, UFC, golf, NASCAR and eSports. As in the U.S., DraftKings investors include sports team owners and leagues.

“DraftKings will bring a totally new experience for sports fans, offering players the opportunity to test their skill at fantasy contests with the immediacy of daily play,” said Jason Robins, cofounder and CEO of DraftKings. “Alongside our new partners Arsenal, Liverpool and Watford, our ambition is to bring players as close to the action as possible, with all the information they need to assemble the best teams.”