'Dr. Who' Travels To YouTube

BBC America will be working with Nerdist Industries and Google's YouTube on the Doctor Who 50th Live Pre-Show. It will be simulcast from the YouTube Space Los Angeles on November 23, at 2:30 p.m. ET on BBC America while it streams to audiences globally on BBC America's YouTube channel.

The pre-show airs just prior to the premiere of the 50th anniversary special Doctor Who: The Day of The Doctor at 2:50 p.m. ET that day.

In a statement, Perry Simon, general manager of BBC America, said, "Doctor Who has an amazing social media following and is enormously popular, with millions of views on YouTube. Partnering with YouTube on an innovative pre-show will enable fans everywhere to join our celebration of this groundbreaking series' 50th anniversary."

Following the anniversary special, BBC America's YouTube channel will also host a YouTube-exclusive post-show at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The production follows a week-long Doctor Who week on YouTube, featuring content from YouTube channels like Nerdist, EmergencyAwesome, Doctor Puppet, PBSideaChannel, How to Cook That, and Rugburn.

Doctor Who 50th Live Pre-Show is produced by Nerdist Industries for BBC America.