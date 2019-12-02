‘Dr. Who’ Premieres on BBC America Jan. 1

Dr. Who begins on BBC America Jan. 1. Jodie Whittaker plays the Doctor in the sci fi series. The two-part premiere is titled “Spyfall.” Subsequent episodes will air Sundays beginning Jan. 5 on BBC America.

On Jan. 5, the premiere episode and a peek at the rest of the season will show on movie screens, followed by a live Q&A with the cast, including Whittaker, taking place at the Paley Center for Media in New York.

About to start her second season, Whittaker is the thirteenth doctor in Dr. Who history. Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh are also in the cast.

“What better way to ring in a new decade than with our favorite Time Lord?” said Courtney Thomasma, executive director at BBC America. “BBC America is excited to kick off the New Year with New Who, including a thrilling New Year’s Day premiere followed by new episodes every Sunday this winter. Last year, thousands of Whovians packed Madison Square Garden to celebrate Jodie Whittaker’s landmark debut as the first female Doctor. This year, we’re thrilled to partner with Fathom Events to bring that unique experience to fans all across the country, as Doctor Who embodies the idea of space for all. Let the New Year’s countdown begin!”

The show premiered in 1963. BBC America will offer previous seasons of Dr. Who Dec. 24 to Jan. 1. What the network calls a “lost episode,” titled “The Macra Terror,” airs Dec. 26.

Doctor Who is executive produced by Chris Chibnall and Matt Strevens. Chibnall is showrunner. The series is a BBC America co-production with BBC Studios.