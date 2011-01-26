'Dr. Phil' Remains on the Rise

CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil continued its upsurge, adding another 21% to its ratings tally in the week ended Jan. 16 to hit a new season high 3.4 live plus same day household rating, the show's best mark in almost two years. Dr. Phil has improved nearly 50% over the past three weeks, and 17% compared to last year.

Phil's success was driven by a three-episode series on Ted Williams, the formerly homeless pan-handler who found fame when a YouTube video showcased his radio-ready voice. On Jan. 12, Phil's ratings jumped 32% from the prior week to a 3.7.

The rest of talk was up too, with three other shows hitting season highs. CTD's Oprah gained 10% for the week to a 4.6. In third place, Disney-ABC's Live! With Regis and Kelly improved 4% to a 2.9. Sony's Dr. Oz rose 8% to hit a new season-high 2.7. Warner Bros.' Ellen added 4% to a 2.5. NBC Universal's Maury moved up 5% to a 2.1. CTD's The Doctors scored a new season high 2.0, increasing 5% among households and 17% among women 18-34. CTD's Rachael Ray marked the genre's fourth season high, hitting a 1.8 and improving 6% in households and 40% among women 18-34. NBCU's Jerry Springer was flat at a 1.5, while the syndicator's Steve Wilkos climbed 7% to a 1.5. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams jumped 33% to a 1.2.

Court shows also came in strong during the week, with CTD's Judge Judy winning daytime for the seventh week in a row. The show hit a second-straight season high, jumping 4% from the prior week to a 4.9, Judy's strongest ratings performance since February 2010.

Judge Joe Brown remained in second place for the 627th consecutive week, and was the other court show to hit a new season high, leaping 10% to hit a 2.2 in households and gaining 33%, 25% and 20% among women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54. Warner Bros.' People's Court added 5% to a 2.0, while the distributor's Judge Mathis advanced 6% to a 1.7. Twentieth's Judge Alex climbed 15% to a 1.5, and the syndicator's Divorce Court rose 8% to a 1.4. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro picked up 11% to a 1.0.

CTD's Swift Justice with Nancy Grace topped the rookie first-run strips, improving 8% to a 1.4. Sony's Nate Berkus and Twentieth's Don't Forget the Lyrics each were flat at a 1.1 and 0.8, respectively. Litton's Judge Karen's Court improved 17% to a 0.7, while Entertainment Studios' America's Court with Judge Ross posted a 0.4, after not posting ratings the week before.

Among the new off-net and off-cable strips, Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother was up 4% to a 2.6. Warner Bros.' New Adventures of Old Christine gained 8% to a 1.4. Debmar-Mercury's Meet the Browns fell 7% to a 1.3. NBC Universal's off-Bravo Real Housewives perked up 20% in households to a 0.6 and 25% among women 18-49, landing in a three-way tie with Warner Bros.' Entourage and Curb Your Enthusiasm, both of which dropped 14%.

CTD's Entertainment Tonight remained on top of the magazines, climbing 2% to hit a new season-high 4.4. CTD's Inside Edition improved 10% to a new season-high 3.3. NBCU's Access Hollywood, which hit its highest ratings of the season in the previous week gave back 5% to a 2.0, tying Warner Bros.' TMZ, which gained 11%. CTD's The Insider held firm at a 1.8, while Warner Bros.' Extra slipped 6% to a 1.7.

CTD's Wheel of Fortune upticked 4% to hit a new season high 8.1, while Jeopardy! added 3% to claim a new season-high 6.6. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was up 4% to a new season-high 2.4. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud grew 6% to a 1.9. Twentieth's Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader moved up 10% to a 1.1.

The top tier of off-net sitcoms was fairly quiet. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men, Twentieth's Family Guy and Everybody Loves Raymond all were flat at a 6.2, 4.1 and 3.0, respectively. Disney-ABC's My Wife and Kids lost 3% to a 2.9. Sony's Seinfeld, NBCU's The Office and Warner Bros.' George Lopez all were unchanged at a 2.7, 2.3 and 2.2, respectively. Twentieth's King of the Hill and Warner Bros.' Friends each fell 5% to a 2.0 and 1.8, respectively.