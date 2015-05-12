Dr. Phil McGraw Joins 2015 B&C Hall of Fame Class

Dr. Phillip C. McGraw, host of CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil, will be inducted into the 25th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

McGraw, who earned his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of North Texas, launched daytime talker Dr. Phil in 2002. Since the show’s launch, the show has amassed 27 Emmy nominations and a number of exclusive interviews, including with kidnapping survivor Michelle Knight and Bobbi Kristina Brown’s boyfriend, Nick Gordon. The psychologist has also appeared as an expert on a number news series, including Today, Good Morning America, CBS This Morning and Anderson Cooper 360.

He joins previously announced inductees Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company; Donna Speciale, president of ad sales, Turner Broadcasting; Dave Lougee, president, broadcasting division, Gannett Co.; and Mike Fries, president and CEO of Liberty Global.

The B&C Hall of Fame, celebrating its silver anniversary in 2015, will take place at New York’s Waldorf Astoria on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Cocktails will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by a formal dinner at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on this year’s inductees and for tickets, go to bchalloffame.com/.