Dr. Phil and Wife Robin Hosting TNT Holiday Special

Dr. Phil McGraw and his wife, Robin, are returning to host TNT’s Christmas in Washington special, which airs Dec. 17 on TNT at 8 p.m. The special is taped at D.C.’s Building Museum, and features a lineup of both Washington and entertainment heavy hitters.



The Washington A-list will be headlined per usual by the President and First Lady. If past is prologue, there will also be numerous Senators, Congressmen, FCC commissioners, department secretary’s or perhaps a Supreme Court Justice or two.



This year’s entertainment includes Dancing and rising singing star Julianne Hough, Kristen Chenoweth (West Wing, Wicked), Christian group Casting Crowns (not to be confused with Counting Crows), and a cappella group Straight No Chaser.



The show benefits the National Children’s Medical Center, including via donated toys from attendees.