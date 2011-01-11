'Dr. Oz' Takes on Tucson Shootings

In the wake of the tragic shootings in Tucson over the weekend, Sony's Dr. Oz will take a look at traumatic brain injuries in his Tuesday program.

Dr. Michael Lemole, neurosurgeon at Tucson University Medical Center who operated on Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (R-Ariz.) and Oz's brother-in-law, will appear on the show via satellite. ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff, who suffered a serious brain injury while covering the war in Iraq, and his wife Lee also will be guests on the show.

Besides talking about the nature and the pathology of traumatic brain injury, the show also will cover the emotional impact of the shootings, both on Giffords' family and the country as a whole.

The show's scheduled episode, "Is This Man a Faith Healer?," will be rescheduled for another date.