Dr. Drew Pinksy Joins HLN Primetime Block

Celebrity Rehab's Dr. Drew Pinksy will join HLN's primetime lineup with a new show slated to launch Spring 2011, the network announced Monday.

Pinsky's nightly program will focus on providing observations and perspectives on relevant news stories covered on HLN throughout the day.

"Dr. Drew informs and inspires audiences on subjects that matter most to them and their families, and he is an ideal fit for the HLN network," Scot Safon, executive vice president in charge of HLN, said. "Whether the topics are in the news or simply in the daily lives of our audience, Dr. Drew will shed light, provide crucial information and give viewers something to talk-and think--about."

"I am thrilled to join HLN and I have no doubt that the natural fit I feel at the network will provide the opportunity to explore the stories behind the story and really explain the choices that people make," Pinsky said.