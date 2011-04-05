Dr. Drew Delivers 401,000 Viewers For HLN

HLN received a positive diagnosis from viewers for its new Dr. Drew talk/news show.

The daily primetime series, hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky, drew 401,000 viewers in its April 4 debut, an increase of 24% over the prior four week average during the 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. time period, according to HLN officials.



Dr. Drew, in which Pinsky provides perspective on the day's relevant news stories, also posted a 61% increase among the network's target 25-54 viewers compared to the prior four week average, said the network.