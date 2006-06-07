Dozier Back in U.S.

CBS correspondent Kimberly Dozier, who was critically injured in a roadside attack in Iraq on Memorial Day, is returned home to the U.S. for additional treatment Wednesday.



Dozier was hurt in an attack that killed two CBS News crew members, soundman James Brolan and cameraman Paul Douglas.



CBS News said Wednesday morning that Dozier departed Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, where she has been receiving treatment for head and leg injuries since May 30, and at Andrews Air Force Base at 4:20.

She will then travel to Bethesda Naval Medical Center in Maryland, the same facility that treated ABC News anchor Bob Woodruff and cameraman Doug Vogt after they were badly injured by a roadside explosion in Baghdad in January. (Woodruff has since returned to the New York area for treatment and Vogt is recovering at home in France.)



CBS News reports say that Dozier is alert and interacting with her family and doctors.



"Phase 1 was to save her life, which they did [in Germany]. Phase 2 is to start remolding her life, fixing her legs so that she can walk, fixing her spirit so she can live a carefree life," CBS News VP Linda Mason said in a report on CBSNews.com. "It's all going to take time."