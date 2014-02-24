'Downton' Finale Draws 8.5M Viewers on PBS

The season 4 finale of Downton Abbey drew an average 8.5 million viewers Sunday night, according to Nielsen overnight ratings. The numbers were up 4% from last year's season 3 finale.

Downton drew the fourth-largest audience on television Sunday night, behind NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage, The Walking Dead, and Fox's broadcast of the Daytona 500.

The eight-episode season averaged 8.3 million viewers in live-plus-same day ratings.

According to PBS, Downton season 4 content has been streamed more than 7.1 million times across all PBS platforms, while full episodes have been streamed 4.4 million times.

Downton, which airs in the U.K. prior to its U.S. broadcast on PBS, is coproduced by Carnival Films and Masterpiece.