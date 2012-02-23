'Downton Abbey' Season Finale Draws 5.4 MillionViewers

PBS' buzzy period drama Downton Abbey concluded its second season on a high ratings note,

averaging 5.4 million viewers for its finale on Sunday night.

The episode earned a 3.5 household rating,

according to Nielsen fast national data, making it the highest-rated PBS

program since the premiere of Ken Burns' National

Parks in September 2009.

Overall, Downton

Abbey's second season ratings were up 25% over its first and its audience

doubled the PBS primetime average. This season also saw upticks in online viewing,

with full episodes seeing 4.8 million views, an increase of 400% from season

one.