'Downton Abbey' Season Finale Draws 5.4 MillionViewers
PBS' buzzy period drama Downton Abbey concluded its second season on a high ratings note,
averaging 5.4 million viewers for its finale on Sunday night.
The episode earned a 3.5 household rating,
according to Nielsen fast national data, making it the highest-rated PBS
program since the premiere of Ken Burns' National
Parks in September 2009.
Overall, Downton
Abbey's second season ratings were up 25% over its first and its audience
doubled the PBS primetime average. This season also saw upticks in online viewing,
with full episodes seeing 4.8 million views, an increase of 400% from season
one.
