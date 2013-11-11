'Downton Abbey' Renewed for Fifth Season

A few months ahead of Downton Abbey's season four premiere in the U.S., the british drama has been renewed for a fifth season by U.K.-based ITV.

Season four premieres Jan. 5, 2014. PBS drew a record 8.2 million viewers back in February for the show's third-season finale.

"Like millions of other Downton fans, I can't wait to see what's next for the Crawley family," said Paula Kerger, president and CEO of PBS. "PBS is proud to be the home of this extraordinarily entertaining series, and, along with our stations, we look forward to sharing Season 5 with U.S. audiences."



DowntonAbbey is a coproduction between Carnival Films and PBS' Masterpiece.