'Downton Abbey' Hits the Road Again With NBCU

On the heels of "Dressing Downton," an exhibit of costumes that toured the U.S. in 2016, NBCUniversal International Studios and Imagine Exhibitions is teaming up with Downton Abbey producers Carnival Films and Masterpiece on "Downton Abbey: The Exhibition."

“From Mrs. Patmore’s hectic kitchen and the gossip-fueled servants’ quarters to the glamorous state rooms, fans will get the chance to walk through the series’ most recognizable locations,” NBCU International Studios said. “Visitors will even come up-close to the show’s official costumes worn by their favorite characters including Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and Dame Maggie Smith.”

It will be a worldwide tour of costumes, set recreations and period history. The multi-year tour will kick off in Singapore on June 17 but won't make it to the U.S. until sometime in 2018.

The series aired on PBS for six seasons (as well as on ITV in the U.K.), garnering 69 Emmy nominations.