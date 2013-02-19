'Downton Abbey' Finale Averages 8.2 Million Viewers

The finale of Downton

Abbey, Season 3 drew 8.2 million

viewers to PBS on Sunday at 9 p.m., according to Nielsen, a record audience for the British import.

The Masterpiece

Classic series improved 4% over its season three premiere in January

and 52% above where it ended season two in February 2012.

Based on metered-market data, Downton Abbey's third season paced 66% ahead of its second. The period soap recently won a SAG award for best ensemble in a drama

series and was nominated for a best drama series Emmy last year.

The finale episode, which featured the death of a main

character, was the second-most talked about TV series on Twitter on Feb. 17

with nearly 80,000 Downton-related

tweets sent, according to SocialGuide.