'Downton Abbey' Finale Averages 8.2 Million Viewers
The finale of Downton
Abbey, Season 3 drew 8.2 million
viewers to PBS on Sunday at 9 p.m., according to Nielsen, a record audience for the British import.
The Masterpiece
Classic series improved 4% over its season three premiere in January
and 52% above where it ended season two in February 2012.
Based on metered-market data, Downton Abbey's third season paced 66% ahead of its second. The period soap recently won a SAG award for best ensemble in a drama
series and was nominated for a best drama series Emmy last year.
The finale episode, which featured the death of a main
character, was the second-most talked about TV series on Twitter on Feb. 17
with nearly 80,000 Downton-related
tweets sent, according to SocialGuide.
