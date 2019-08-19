‘Downton Abbey’ Film Out Sept. 20

Downton Abbey, the movie based on the PBS TV series, hits theater screens Sept. 20. The film is set in 1927 and the Crawleys, and their servants, are preparing for a visit to the Downton estate from the king and queen.

Julian Fellowes created the drama series, which premiered on ITV in the U.K. in 2010 and on PBS in the U.S. early in 2011. A tale of a wealthy family on a Yorkshire estate and the many servants keeping the giant house running, it lasted for six seasons, the story wrapping in 1926. The series ended in 2016.

Michael Engler directed the film and Fellowes wrote the screenplay. Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern and Maggie Smith are in the cast.

Focus Features produced the movie, which premieres in the U.K. Sept. 13.