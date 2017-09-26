Downey, Burnett, MGM Launch ‘Uplifting’ Video Site

Actress Roma Downey, producer Mark Burnett and MGM announced the launch of LightWorkers.com, described as an online destination for uplifting and encouraging short-form video and social content.



Carnival Corp.’s Fathom brand is supporting LightWorkers.com. LightWorkers will create and distribute branded content that supports Carnival’s cruiseline brands.



One of LightWorkers.com’s shows, 37 Seconds of Good News has already surpassed 21 million views on Facebook. The series spotlights ordinary people doing extraordinary things.



The site will also showcase content from new and established personalities and interviews with celebrities including Van Morrison, Jeff Probst, Cindy Crawford, Ali Landry, Niecy Nash and Brooke Burke.



"MGM has a rich history of award-winning storytelling and we are launching LightWorkers.com with the mission to share the good and inspiring stories happening around us in a time when we are inundated by negativity in the news,” said Kevin Conroy, president of digital and new platforms at MGM. “Not only do we create our own short-form digital series, we offer companies like Carnival Corporation’s cruise line brands’ custom original content through this lens of positivity, distributed in a brand-safe environment to a large and highly engaged audience.”