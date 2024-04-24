DoubleVerify Gets MRC Stamp for CTV Viewability Metrics

DoubleVerify said that it received accreditation from the Media Rating Council for its measurement of video viewable impressions and related metrics for connected TV.

The MRC had previously accredited DoubleVerify for its pre-bid CTV measurement of brand suitability, video completion metrics, invalid traffic filtration and app-level ad verification.

"We are proud to receive this latest MRC accreditation, reinforcing DV’s leadership in CTV measurement," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. "We commit to uphold the highest standards of data accuracy and transparency in digital media. This new accreditation further expands our extensive MRC accreditations across DV’s industry-leading pre- and post-bid CTV solution to give global advertisers greater clarity and confidence in their premium CTV investments."

Viewability is a surprisingly big problem on CTV, especially for those used to traditional TV always being fully viewable. DV has found that at least one in three impressions are served into environments that fire ads when the TV is turned off. This issue is estimated to contribute $1 billion in wasted advertising spend in CTV annually, the company said..

“The addition of video viewability in Connected TV to DoubleVerify’s range of MRC-accredited metrics represents an important step forward, and once again speaks to DV’s commitment to quality in measurement,” said George Ivie, executive director and CEO of the MRC. “We congratulate them on this latest achievement.”