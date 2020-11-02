DoubleVerify Adds Brand Safety to Google’s DSP

DoubleVerify said it launched its Authentic Brand Safety system on Google’s demand-side ad buying platform Display & Video 360.

The integration lets advertisers use a single content quality profile that will work across more media, including ad supported streaming television.

“At a time when it has never been more important for brands to align their values with their advertising buys, we are excited to bring the power of Authentic Brand Safety to Display & Video 360,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “With our proprietary Authentic Brand Safety solution, global brands can create a single quality profile that is centrally deployed, managed and optimized – ensuring seamless brand protection, while making execution far more efficient.”

DoubleVerify said that Authentic Brand Safety provides comprehensive brand safety and suitability to advertisers – with symmetry between pre-bid targeting and post-bid measurement criteria. It also gives brands protection in environments where blocking is not supported--such as VAST video.

DoubleVerify’s solution supports a broad number of avoidance categories--more than 75--and languages--over 44--with exclusion/inclusion lists and customization options to address brand-specific concerns.