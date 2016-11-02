Doten Joins Ovation in Affiliate Sales Post

Sol Doten, who recently left Fox Networks Group, was named VP of content distribution marketing at Ovation TV.

Doten, who had been VP of communications at Fox, will be in charge of Ovation’s business-to-business affiliate communications and developing marketing partnerships with distributors.

Ovation is an independent cable network at a time when traditional distributors are cutting back on the number of networks they carry.

“Sol’s blend of communications experience and proven strategic marketing expertise make him the ideal leader to take our distributor value-building efforts and client relationships to the next level,” said John Malkin, Ovation executive VP of content distribution, to whom Doten will report. “He joins the network at a very exciting time and we’re confident he will be able to successfully build on the tremendous momentum we have generated thus far this year.”

Before taking his communications role, Doten was VP of distribution marketing for Fox Networks. Previously he held marketing and communications posts for Fox News Channel, Fox Sports International, and Fox Networks Group, Latin America.