Dorsey Named Permanent CEO at Twitter

As expected, Jack Dorsey was named the permanent CEO of Twitter, and will also remain CEO of Square, the mobile payment startup he founded in 2009.

Re/code reported last week that the decision was imminent. Dorsey had stepped in as interim CEO after the former chief of the social media giant, Dick Costolo, stepped down in July as the company struggled to achieve growth levels that investors were looking for. In July, Twitter pulled in Q2 results that soundly beat analysts’ estimates.

Per this FCC filing, the Twitter board appointed Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder, as CEO, on Sept. 30. Dorsey will continue to serve on the Twitter board, but will no longer act as chairman. Additionally, Costolo has resigned from the Twitter board, the filing said.

