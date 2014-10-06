Doron Ofir: Casting 'American Made' for CNBC

Doron Ofir Casting has put out a call for folks who have gone from blue collar to "living the dream," for what it describes as a new docuseries involving Charisse Reneau and CNBC.

American Madepossiblies are described as millionaire's who have risen from "dirty jobs, labor intensive and traditionally blue-collar careers." Those include service industry, manufacturing, construction, agriculture, manual labor, infrastructure and "anything in between."

Among the questions it asks on the casting form are how they celebrate their success and what they always dreamed of that they can now buy.

Reneau is a veteran reality show casting exec whose credits include LA Ink, Average Joe, and Facebook Diaries.

CNBC reality shows already include American Greed, Shark Tank, and The Profit.