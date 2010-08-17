'Dora' Birthday Special Draws 3.3 Million Viewers

More than 3 million viewers tuned in to wish Dora The Explorer a happy birthday.

Nickelodeon's Aug. 15 Dora's Big Birthday Adventure

special - marking the 10th year on-air for the animated

pre-school-targeted series - averaged 3.3 million viewers, according to

network officials. The special was the highest-rated Dora

primetime special in almost two years and was the most watched show

during its 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. timeslot with kids 2-to-5 years old and kids

2-11 on both broadcast and basic cable.

A second Dora special, Dora the Girl Heard ‘Round the World, averaged 2.3 million viewers immediately following Dora's Big Birthday Adventure.

The 12-minute documentary short featured commentary from the show's

creators; as well as celebrities Anderson Cooper, Elisabeth Hasselbeck,

Rosie Perez, Salma Hayek Pinault, Shakira, Soledad O'Brien and Sherri

Shepherd.

NickJr.com also scored its highest trafficked week in

months due to special Dora anniversary-themed activities on the site,

drawing 3.2 million unique visitors and 64 million page views from Aug. 9

to Aug 15 in the leadup to the Big Birthday Adventure premiere. Additionally, more than 30 million game sessions have been generated on NickJr.com by Dora's Great Big World online game and other Dora-themed mini games, according to the network.



Click here for the story at Multichannel.com