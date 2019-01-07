‘Don’t Be Tardy...’ Starts on Bravo Feb. 17

Season seven of unscripted series Don’t Be Tardy…, featuring the Biermann family, starts on Bravo Sunday, Feb. 17. The season kicks off with back to back episodes, and “is filled with new adventures, milestones and big personalities as the craziness never seems to phase this close knit family,” according to Bravo.

The show, a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, premiered as Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding.

Mother Kim Zolciak-Biermann is on the heels of turning 40, and decides to go back into the studio to record a song. Brielle is turning 21 and wants to move out of her parents’ house. Ariana has her first boyfriend. Kim’s husband Kroy is “in full-time dad mode,” said Bravo. Kids Kaia, Kane, Kash and KJ have their own adventures.

Don’t Be Tardy… is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Michelle Schiefen, Michael Beck and Michael Meinecke the executive producers. Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann executive produce as well.