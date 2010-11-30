Donovan to Direct 'Burn Notice' Movie

Series star Jeffrey Donovan will direct the Burn Notice prequel TV movie, USA Network announced Tuesday.

The movie, starring series co-star Bruce Campbell, will begin shooting

on location in Borgota, Columbia in January, and will air on USA in spring

2011. Set in 2005, the prequel follows Lt. Commander Sam Axe (Campbell) as he's

sent to advise a faction of Columbian rebels causing trouble for a locally

stationed military platoon.

Burn Notice

creator Matt Nix will write the Fox Television Studios project and executive

produce alongside Donovan, Campbell and Mikkel Bondesen.