Donovan to Direct 'Burn Notice' Movie
Series star Jeffrey Donovan will direct the Burn Notice prequel TV movie, USA Network announced Tuesday.
The movie, starring series co-star Bruce Campbell, will begin shooting
on location in Borgota, Columbia in January, and will air on USA in spring
2011. Set in 2005, the prequel follows Lt. Commander Sam Axe (Campbell) as he's
sent to advise a faction of Columbian rebels causing trouble for a locally
stationed military platoon.
Burn Notice
creator Matt Nix will write the Fox Television Studios project and executive
produce alongside Donovan, Campbell and Mikkel Bondesen.
