Donny Deutsch, Mort Marcus, Ira Bernstein, Henry Schleiff to Keynote at The Content Show
By B&C Staff
Donny Deutsch (pictured), Mort Marcus, Ira Bernstein and Henry Schleiff are slated to give keynotes at The Content Show, a two-day summit being held Oct. 21-22 at Park Central Hotel in New York.
The Content Show is part of NewBay Media’s NYC Television Week, which also includes The Next TV Summit & Expo, The Hispanic Television Summit, Advanced Advertising and the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.
Deutsch—who is the creator, executive producer and star of USA’s Donny!—will keynote a session called “Content in Context” on Oct. 21 at 9 a.m.
Marcus and Bernstein, copresidents of Debmar-Mercury, will keynote a session called “Going Deep With Syndication Powerhouse Debmar-Mercury” on Oct. 21 at 11 a.m.
Schleiff, Investigation Discovery, Military Channel and Destination America group president, will keynote a session called “Harnessing Innovation & Opportunity: What Producers Need to Know About Succeeding in the New Content Paradigm” on Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.
For more information on The Content Show, click here.
