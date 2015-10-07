Donny Deutsch, Mort Marcus, Ira Bernstein, Henry Schleiff to Keynote at The Content Show

Donny Deutsch (pictured), Mort Marcus, Ira Bernstein and Henry Schleiff are slated to give keynotes at The Content Show, a two-day summit being held Oct. 21-22 at Park Central Hotel in New York.

The Content Show is part of NewBay Media’s NYC Television Week, which also includes The Next TV Summit & Expo, The Hispanic Television Summit, Advanced Advertising and the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

Deutsch—who is the creator, executive producer and star of USA’s Donny!—will keynote a session called “Content in Context” on Oct. 21 at 9 a.m.

Marcus and Bernstein, copresidents of Debmar-Mercury, will keynote a session called “Going Deep With Syndication Powerhouse Debmar-Mercury” on Oct. 21 at 11 a.m.

Schleiff, Investigation Discovery, Military Channel and Destination America group president, will keynote a session called “Harnessing Innovation & Opportunity: What Producers Need to Know About Succeeding in the New Content Paradigm” on Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.

