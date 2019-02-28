Donnie Wahlberg to Host ‘Very Scary People’ on HLN

Donnie Wahlberg will host Very Scary People, a six-episode HLN series that chronicles the lives of the most frightening individuals in recent history. Each two-hour episode traces their criminal acts.

John Wayne Gacy starts things off March 17, Charles Manson goes March 24, and the NorCal Rapist, Aileen Wuornos, Zodiac Killer and Rev. Jim Jones follow.

Wahlberg got started in show biz with New Kids on the Block, which tours this summer. He stars in CBS drama Blue Bloods and in A&E unscripted series Wahlburgers, which he executive produces with brother Mark.

Nancy Duffy, VP of program development for CNN, is the executive producer of Very Scary People.

HLN will make the John Wayne Gacy episode available March 8 on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

HLN is part of CNN Worldwide.