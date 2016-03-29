Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, John Kasich Square-Off in CNN Town Hall March 29

Republican presidential candidate hopefuls Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and John Kasich will participate in a town hall March 29 in Milwaukee, Wisc.

The event will air on CNN at 8 p.m. ET with Anderson Cooper set to moderate.

The GOP race for the White House took an ugly turn recently after Trump accused Cruz of being behind a super PAC ad featuring a scantily clad image of Trump’s wife Melania. Trump responded by attacking Cruz’s wife Heidi.

Trump’s campaign also suffered a blow Tuesday after Jupiter, Fla. police charged his campaign manager Corey Lewandowski with assault over an alleged incident with a reporter.

Wisconsin’s Republican primary is slated for April 5.

