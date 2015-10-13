Donald Trump Set to Host NBC's 'SNL'

Reality TV host turned Presidential candidate Donald Trump will host Saturday Night Live on Nov. 7.

Trump sued NBC earlier this year when the network decided not to air Trump’s Miss USA pageant. The suit was dropped when Trump bought out NBC’s stake in the Miss Universe Organization.

Trump’s TV appearances have been getting huge ratings, whether he appears on news shows or participates in debates.

The musical guest will be singer Sia.

Trump previously hosted SNL on April 3, 2004.