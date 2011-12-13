Donald Trump Quits GOP Debate

Donald Trump has withdrawn as moderator of the upcoming Republican primary debate on Ion TV, saying in a statement on Tuesday that he

will not agree to rule out an Independent run for the presidency after The Apprentice finale in May, according

to multiple published reports.

The Republican Party had expressed concern about Trump

moderating the debate while still debating his candidacy, and only two current

candidates, Newt Gingrich and Rick Santorum had agreed to participate in the Ion/Newsmax

debate scheduled for Dec. 27.

"It is very important to me that the right Republican

candidate be chosen to defeat the failed and very destructive Obama

Administration, but if that Republican, in my opinion, is not the right

candidate, I am not willing to give up my right to run as an Independent

candidate," Trump said in the statement. "Therefore, so that there is no

conflict of interest within the Republican Party, I have decided not to be the

moderator of the Newsmax debate."

An Ion spokesperson did not immediately respond to request

for comment on the status of the Dec. 27 debate.