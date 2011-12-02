Donald Trump to Moderate Republican Debate

Donald Trump will moderate a Republican presidential primary

debate to air on ION Television on Dec. 27.

The businessman and Celebrity Apprentice host will lead the

debate, co-sponsored by Newsmax Media, at the Hoyt Sherman Theater in Des

Moines, Iowa, a week before that state's first-in-the-nation caucuses.

The debate will be televised on ION and streamed online at

Newsmax.com from 8-9:30 p.m. that night.

"All voters will keep an eye on this final debate before the

first presidential primary of the 2012 election," says Brandon Burgess, chairman

and CEO, ION Media Networks. "ION's and Newsmax's powerful combined audience

reach, coupled with the prominence of Donald Trump as moderator, makes this one

of the most influential meetings of the candidates to date."