Donald Trump to Moderate Republican Debate
Donald Trump will moderate a Republican presidential primary
debate to air on ION Television on Dec. 27.
The businessman and Celebrity Apprentice host will lead the
debate, co-sponsored by Newsmax Media, at the Hoyt Sherman Theater in Des
Moines, Iowa, a week before that state's first-in-the-nation caucuses.
The debate will be televised on ION and streamed online at
Newsmax.com from 8-9:30 p.m. that night.
"All voters will keep an eye on this final debate before the
first presidential primary of the 2012 election," says Brandon Burgess, chairman
and CEO, ION Media Networks. "ION's and Newsmax's powerful combined audience
reach, coupled with the prominence of Donald Trump as moderator, makes this one
of the most influential meetings of the candidates to date."
